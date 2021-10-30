Lavreysen, Archibald, Wild, Clancy among stellar startlist for track champions league

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The inaugural season of the UCI Track Champions League is set to welcome a whos-who of sprint and endurance superstars this winter.

The UCI confirmed the full lineup for its new five-round series this week, headlined by Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland, Katie Archibald, Kirsten Wild, Ed Clancy and Emma Hinze.

Olympic bronze medalist Laurane Genest will be one of four Canadians on the startline in the opening round of the series in Mallorca next weekend, while U.S. riders Kendall Ryan and Gavin Hoover will also be in action.

Organizers are hoping to breathe new life into track cycling with its new league, which will see all riders competing for equal prize money across what the UCI promises to be “short format, high adrenaline races.”

The event is being backed by Discovery Sports Events, which will broadcast racing internationally across its different outlets.

The 72-rider, 30-nationality startlist includes 24 pre-qualified riders with the rest made up of athletes that impressed at the track worlds earlier this month.

“I am incredibly excited to see this fantastic format come to fruition,” UCI President David Lappartient said in a press release Friday.

“The UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix this month were an incredible spectacle, and now we have the best riders from that event lining up for the UCI Track Champions League. They will join the pre-qualified riders to form one of the most high-class track cycling fields we have seen in recent times. So many Olympic and UCI world champions in one velodrome at the same time is a guarantee of an amazing show.

“Together with Discovery Sports Events, we are staging an unprecedented event that will delight the athletes and the fans with back-to-back action through November and December.”

Round 1, at the Velòdrom Illes Balears, Mallorca, Spain, begins on November 6. Subsequent rounds will be held through the winter in Lithuania, Israel, and twice in the UK.

Final Start List

Sprint – Women:

Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Miriam Vece (Italy)

Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

Yana Tyshchenko (Russia)

Daria Shmeleva (Russia)

Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Mina Sato (Japan)

Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

Emma Hinze (Germany)

Mathilde Gros (France)

Simona Krupeckaitė (Lithuania)

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)

Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Sprint – Men:

Jean Spies (South Africa)

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Tom Derache (France)

Jordan Castle (New Zealand)

Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Mikhail Yakovlev (Russia)

Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Rayan Helal (France)

Stefan Bötticher (Germany)

Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Denis Dmitriev (Russia)

Endurance – Women:

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)

Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)

Tania Calvo (Spain)

Michelle Andres (Switzerland)

Alžbeta Bačíková (Slovakia)

Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russia)

Emily Kay (Ireland)

Silvia Zanardi (Italy)

Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)

Maria Martins (Portugal)

Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)

Eukene Larrarte (Spain)

Yumi Kajihara (Japan)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

Katie Archibald (Great Britain)

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)

Annette Edmondson (Australia)

Kendall Ryan (USA)

Endurance – Men: