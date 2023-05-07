Lance Armstrong returns to prime time with new Fox reality series

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lance Armstrong returns to prime time in June as part of a new reality series on Fox dubbed “Stars on Mars.”

The banned-for-life ex-pro will be among 12 actors, musicians, and reality TV stars who will compete to see who would be best at colonizing the red planet, according to a report on Entertainment Weekly.

The show is described as a “unscripted” elimination series to see which “celebronaut” will be selected to make a fictional trip to Mars.

None other than Star Trek star William Shatner is set to play host.

The move marks Armstrong’s first major foray into mainstream media since his high-profile USADA case a decade ago.

Anti-doping authorities stripped Armstrong of his seven Tour de France victories and banned him for life from elite competition.

Since then, Armstrong started his own media company and hosts a podcast.

According to the EW report, others set to participate include Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (who played “McLovin” on Superbad), singer/songwriter Tinashe, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, cage fighter Ronda Rousey, football player Richard Sherman, Real Housewives star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.