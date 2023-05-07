Become a Member

VeloNews News
News

Lance Armstrong returns to prime time with new Fox reality series

William Shatner to host ‘Stars on Mars’ in which the celebrities will face off for a fictional trip to the red planet.

Lance Armstrong returns to prime time in June as part of a new reality series on Fox dubbed “Stars on Mars.”

The banned-for-life ex-pro will be among 12 actors, musicians, and reality TV stars who will compete to see who would be best at colonizing the red planet, according to a report on Entertainment Weekly.

The show is described as a “unscripted” elimination series to see which “celebronaut” will be selected to make a fictional trip to Mars.

None other than Star Trek star William Shatner is set to play host.

The move marks Armstrong’s first major foray into mainstream media since his high-profile USADA case a decade ago.

Anti-doping authorities stripped Armstrong of his seven Tour de France victories and banned him for life from elite competition.

Since then, Armstrong started his own media company and hosts a podcast.

According to the EW report, others set to participate include Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (who played “McLovin” on Superbad), singer/songwriter Tinashe, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, cage fighter Ronda Rousey, football player Richard Sherman, Real Housewives star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

