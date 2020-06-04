Ladies Tour of Norway postponed until 2021

The 2020 Ladies Tour of Norway has been postponed for one year.

The UCI Women’s WorldTour event which had been originally slated for August 13 – 16 will be delayed until August 2021. The exact dates have yet to be pinned down.

Race organizers determined that the physical-distancing requirements and travel restrictions in place in Norway imposed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus would make it impossible to host the race.

“We have looked at all possible scenarios, [and] even to organize [the race] without [an] audience and with the necessary protections for COVID-19. But without riders, we cannot organize a WorldTour race. So it is with a heavy heart we have taken this decision, but we promise to come back strong with a new Ladies Tour of Norway in August 2021, at the highest level,” wrote race director Roy Moberg.

The four-stage Ladies Tour of Norway is the country’s only WorldTour race.

The 2019 edition was won by Dutchwoman Mariane Vos, who beat American Coryn Rivera by just 29 seconds.