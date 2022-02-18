Lachlan Morton’s latest mission? Racing around an island

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lachlan Morton is on a mission again.

Morton is taking on his latest adventure Friday – a push at setting a new FKT on the “Camí de Cavalls,” a 185km mountain bike route circling the coast of Menorca.

The Australian all-terrain explorer will pedal around the multi-surface route circumnavigating the Balearic island in a race to top the current fastest known time of 10 hours, 55 minutes, 8 seconds.

“It looks like it has a lot of super rocky, sandy stuff,” Morton said in a release from his EF Education-EasyPost team.

“I think that should make it really engaging, which for me is important when it is a longer effort. It’s mentally easier when you are engaged in what you are doing the whole time, so I am excited. Any time you are riding something that long, and I imagine it will take close to 10 hours, requires a lot. It is exciting to throw yourself at something like this.”

Why the 10 hours of pain?

Well, why not.

After completing his own “Alt Tour” last summer and with a history of challenges as diverse as the Cape Epic MTB race and the GBDuro ultra-endurance event, Morton was invited by locals to try conquering the Camí de Cavalls 360º trail.

It was a no-brainer.

Also read:

And after that?

Morton recently confirmed to VeloNews that there would be no Alt Tour re-run in 2022, but some equally madcap missions would be on tap alongside a tilt at the Life Time gravel series. Oh, and a token sprinkling of his “day job” on the road of course.