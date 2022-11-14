Lachlan Morton adds ‘around the world’ record to list of targets

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lachlan Morton is looking to click his ultra-endurance feats up a gear in the near future.

EF Education-EasyPost team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Cycling Weekly his rider is hoping to break the record time for pedalling around the world, a journey that would last longer than two months.

“What we wanted to do was to try the around the world record [in the second half of 2023], but the sticking point on that right now is Russia,” Vaughters told Cycling Weekly.

“We don’t think that’s going to be possible next year, so we’re trying to come up with a ‘Plan B’ right now. What that is, we’re not sure yet.”

Scottish rider Mark Beaumont set the current circumnavigation record when he stopped the clock at 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes after his mammoth endeavor in 2017.

Beaumont spent upward of 16 hours riding 240+ miles a day during his record-setting effort. After recently setting a provisional fastest time on the Colorado Trail and pedaling from Munich to the Ukranian border not long before that, Morton would be well-suited to the knee-shaking task of riding across the globe.

“[He’s] very keen,” Vaughters said. “It’s just that I don’t think it’s going to happen in 2023.”

Vaughters also said that his Aussie adventurer will likely be steering clear of the pro road peloton next season.

Morton has long been at the core of the EF Education team’s “alternative program” and wore pink at races like Unbound Gravel, GB Duro, and Leadville 100. He also took part in his own “alt Tour de France” and last month represented Australia at the inaugural gravel worlds.

“He won’t be doing any road races, really. In the early part of the year he wants to get away from doing real ultra events and kind of focus on trying to win in gravel,” Vaughters said of Morton’s upcoming schedule.

“He has lost a lot of his explosive power from doing these massive 4,000km events. So he’s training a little bit more in an explosive manner.”