L39ion of Los Angeles announces 2021 roster

Hot on the heels of two of its riders competing in the inaugural UCI esports world championships on Zwift, L39ION of Los Angeles today announced its 17-rider roster for 2021 season.

The Los Angeles based team will have 10 riders on its new UCI Continental team, featuring recent additions Ty Magner and Freddy Ovett, as well former U.S. cyclocross champion Lance Haidet, and veteran road pros Tyler Williams, Sam Boardman, Alex Cowan and Hunter Grove. Rounding out the 10-man roster are L39ION of Los Angeles team veterans Angel Muñoz and Cory Williams, as well as Mexican rider Eder Frayre, formerly a pro with Elevate-KHS.

The UCI Continental team will operate alongside a seven rider co-ed USA Cycling Domestic Elite squad anchored by team founder Justin Williams and USA Olympic long team member Kendall Ryan.

Tyler Williams, one of the returning riders for next season, recently placed 15th at the Zwift esports world championships, where he raced alongside teammate Cory Williams (no relation).

Tyler Williams said that while he and Cory have enjoyed Zwift competition as a way to keep the competitive juices flowing, he is keen to get back on the road with his teammates next season.

“E-worlds — that was cool and weird,” Williams said. “It was weird getting ready for a big race from my living room. It was cool being part of an inaugural event, and especially in a year with no events, it was nice to be able to have something to train for.”

Tyler Williams raced the Zwift esports world championships with teammate Cory Williams. Photo: L39ion of Los Angeles

Tyler and Cory Williams also participated in the inaugural Zwift Premier League, a 10-week team-based season that alternated between team time trial and road race formats. The team plans to participate in the next Zwift Premier League in early 2021 with more of its riders.

“I’m desperate to race outside,” Williams said. “Zwift has been a great thing to hold me over and keep the competitive juices going, but I’m desperate to race outside.”

Williams will be targeting national, the Joe Martin Stage Race, and – if the team gets in – the Tour of Britain. Williams said he has his eye on Unbound, too.

As with all team, L39ion of Los Angeles is still grappling with the logistical implications of coronavirus restrictions.

“We were trying to do a team camp right after Zwift worlds, but that got canceled after SoCal got shut down,” Williams said. “We are now hoping to do a late January team camp. But for now, it’s spirited Zwift rides and Instagram group chat banter.”

L39ion of Los Angeles UCI Continental Team:

Alec Cowan (CAN)

Angel Muñoz (USA)

Cory Williams (USA)*+

Eder Frayre (MEX)+

Freddy Ovett (AUS)*

Hunter Grove (USA)+

Lance Haidet (USA)+

Sam Boardman (USA)

Ty Magner (USA)

Tyler Williams (USA)*+

L39ion of Los Angeles USA Cycling Domestic Elite Team:

Ama Nsek (USA)

Avry Howes (USA)

Imeh Nsek (USA)

Justin Williams (USA)+

Kendall Ryan (USA)#

Skylar Schneider (USA)

Isaiah Oliver (USA)+

*Represented their respective countries at 2020 UCI esports world championships

+Returning to team from 2020

#On 2021 USA Cycling Olympics Long Team