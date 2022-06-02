Katie Archibald suffers ankle injuries after being hit by SUV driver

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Katie Archibald sustained injuries to both ankles but avoided any broken bones after being hit by a driver while out training last weekend.

The reigning Olympic Madison champion said she went over the hood of an SUV when the driver turned into her as she was passing a junction.

While she avoided any broken bones, she suffered ligament damage in both of her ankles and could now miss competing for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.

“Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4×4. Can’t say I’m loving 2022,” Archibald wrote on social media. “Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn’t see me.

“The ligaments in both my ankles aren’t happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

“We also think I’ve avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that. Life is long. That’s my update. Promise we’ll be back to Good News the next time I post; these ones are getting boring.”

Archibald was on the comeback trail after a heavy crash at the track World Cup event in Glasgow in April. A fall during the final race in the omnium event left her with a broken collarbone and a concussion.

She has also been suffering from a back injury this year and had only recently recovered from it when she fell in Glasgow.

The Commonwealth Games, which sees the nations of the UK compete individually alongside over 50 other countries, opens on July 28 with the track competition beginning the following day.