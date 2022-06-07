Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in Moriah Wilson murder, last seen in New Jersey

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The search for Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted for the murder of gravel star Moriah Wilson, has taken a new twist.

Police say that Armstrong was last seen in New Jersey on May 18.

Officials from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

A search of outbound flights at the Newark airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, police said.

Armstrong continues on the run and investigators are now investigating if she may have used a false name to travel.

The U.S. Marshals also upgraded the Armstrong investigation to “major case status” and are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to her arrest.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, Susan Pamerleau said. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her.

“She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Also read:

Armstrong, 34, is wanted in connection to the killing of Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and a rising gravel star.

On May 11, an affidavit reveals that Wilson was staying with a friend in Austin to prepare for an upcoming race.

Police responding to a call at a residence in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in east Austin discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstrong, a Texan yoga teacher and real estate agent, is wanted in the murder of Wilson.

Austin police questioned Armstrong the following day in relation to the case but did not detain her in part due to an administrative error in an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Armstrong then fled, officials believe, and she’s been on the run ever since.

After reviewing a surveillance video, investigators determined that Armstrong was at the Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m. She boarded a flight to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Austin police issued a warrant for her arrest on May 17, and now the latest information reveals that Armstrong was spotted being dropped off at the Newark international airport the next day.

On May 25, investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The case continues to rattle the gravel racing community. Racers and friends held a memorial ride for Wilson at the recent Unbound Gravel race last weekend.

Anyone with information about Armstrong is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals office, officials said.