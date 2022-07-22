Justin Williams apologizes for Salt Lake Criterium fight

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

After a post-race confrontation at the Salt Lake Criterium last Saturday turned physical between Justin Williams and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies), Williams recently took to social media to apologize.

The L39ION of Los Angeles rider said that emotions had been running high and added that he wished to put the matter behind him.

“In my 15 years of racing professionally, this past weekend marked a low point for me. I’m very sorry for my unacceptable behavior that is not representative of me, my team, or my partners,” Williams said on Instagram on Wednesday. “For a brief moment, I lost sight of the bigger picture, and I let my emotions get the best of me. This will not happen again.”

USA Cycling (USAC) is currently investigating the brawl that broke out after Hernandez approached Justin’s brother, Cory Williams, after the race, accusing him of dangerous riding during the final lap.

“USA Cycling is actively looking into the matter and has begun an investigation per Policy III,” USA Cycling said about the incident. “The Chief Referee issued a communique on Saturday suspending both riders for 72 hours per rule 8A3(a). We will share the results of the investigation once they become publicly available.”

Hernandez and Justin Williams, who finished third that night, were both fined, disqualified from the sixth stop of the American Criterium Cup, and placed on a 72-hour suspension.

Williams added he looks forward to collaborating with USAC officials on “opportunities to create a safer, more accountable peloton.”