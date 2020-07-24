Report: Jumbo-Visma to enter women’s cycling in 2021

Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma could move into the women’s peloton next year.

Dutch website Cycling Opinions reported Friday that the wheels are turning on setting up the new team, which intends to sign one or both of the stars of women’s cycling, Annaemik van Vleuten and Marianne Vos. Both of the Dutch veterans are out of contract at the end of this year.

Team officials were not immediately available for comment.

Jumbo-Visma, home of Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin, already operates a men’s WorldTour team, a development team, and three skating teams. The addition of a women’s squad reportedly comes after a direct request from both the team’s sponsors – Jumbo and Visma – as well as the team’s incoming bike sponsor, Cervelo.

The new team could be set to be managed by Esra Tromp, the former head of Dutch lower-tier team Parkhotel Valkenberg, and see Mitchelton-Scott staffer Martin Vestby join as sport director. With Vestby providing a link to Mitchelton-Scott’s Van Vleuten, and Tromp boasting a pedigree of developing young Dutch riders at her former team, the Jumbo-Visma outfit would have its networks ready-made.

Rumors first emerged of Jumbo-Visma’s interest in forming a women’s team in the winter, however, coronavirus put a stop on proceedings. Cycling Opinions reports that with racing returning to action, negotiations are now taking place again, and talks with Vos are already in process.