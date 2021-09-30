Joss Lowden rides 48.405km in new world hour record

British cyclist Joss Lowden shattered the women’s hour record Thursday, riding 48.405 kilometers in her successful attempt.

Lowden turned a massive 64×15 gear, and rode negative splits in the final quarter-hour, and got faster with each passing minute.

The previous mark was set by Vittoria Bussi at 48.007km, on September 18, 2018.

Lowden’s ride is only the sixth attempt since 2014.

The effort took place at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, where her partner, Dan Bigham, will try Friday to break the UK hour record held by Bradley Wiggins.

With 10 minutes remaining, Lowden was 25 seconds ahead of the world record pace and continued to keep on the gas. She had grabbed an additional three seconds on her record pace in the closing three minutes, and was nearly 30 seconds ahead of Bussi’s pace at the conclusion of the ride.

Lowden set an unofficial record earlier this year in a practice session with a mark of 48.160km.