Join the VeloNews team: Online weekend production editor required in North America

The editorial team at VeloNews is expanding and we’re looking to hire a weekend online production editor based in North America. The position is freelance and would involve weekend work throughout the year. The position is remote.

Job Purpose

The successful applicant will have several wide-ranging duties from writing original copy, subbing and posting stories supplied by staff and freelancers, and updating the website in a timely fashion. Social media duties will also form part of the role, as well as some basic race results posting and photo production. The two-day-a-week position would commence at the earliest opportunity.

You will report to the Editor-in-Chief and work closely with the team in North America.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to dbenson@outsideinc.com.

Key Responsibilities

• Writing and subbing of news and race reports

• Production of race results, and photography

• Working closely with the VeloNews Editor-in-Chief and the rest of the North American team

• Regular weekend work production that will cover European road racing and North American gravel racing

• Keeping the VeloNews homepage up to date.

• Managing the weekend social media.

Essential requirements

• Strong editorial and writing skills

• Excellent subbing skills and experience

• Excellent knowledge of social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

• Experience using a CMS to publish online content

• Experience using a photo editor to optimize photos for online display

• Knowledge of the European road racing scene and U.S. gravel racing scene

• Knowledge and workings of SEO

• Excellent time-management skills

Desirable

• A second language

• A broad knowledge of the gravel scene in North America

• Knowledge in women’s cycling