2020 Joe Martin Stage Race goes virtual

Project Echelon is hosting the Virtual Joe Martin Stage Race for both men and women, June 19-21, on Zwift.

The race will consist of three stages:

Stage 1 – Bologna time trial, 5km

Stage 2 – Sand and Sequoias road race, 44km

Stage 3 – Richmond UCI road world championships course, 40.4km

To date, multiple domestic elite and pro squads — as well as several WorldTour teams — have expressed interest in this event.

Originally scheduled for April 2- 5, the race was canceled on March 14 out of concern for the health and well-being of race organizers, racers, and spectators.

Out of respect for the current Black Lives Matter movement and responding to the need to address inequities in our society, racers will observe a one minute moment of silence after the banner drops for the race start during stage 2.

The virtual event will honor those who have lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic by asking riders to observe a one-kilometer neutral roll out during stage 2, following the moment of silence.

Project echelon has recently hosted the Virtual Tour of the Redlands and the Virtual Tour of the Gila stage races when the events were canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.

The Joe Martin Stage Race has been on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) for 18 years and has been on the UCI Americas Tour calendar for six years.