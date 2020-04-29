Jingle Cross returns for 2020, expands with two days of gravel racing

Long considered one of North America’s premier cyclocross races, Jingle Cross is set to return to Iowa City, Iowa October 9 – 11, 2020.

The event, which will celebrate its 17th edition this year, has long been a favorite of professionals and amateurs alike. This year, event organizers have another carrot to dangle in front of participants: the weekend will feature two gravel races in addition to its myriad ‘cross events.

“On Saturday, we’ve added a brand new gravel race, which will be followed by a more recreational craft beer and poker gravel ride on Sunday,” said race director John Meehan. “Meanwhile, the cyclocross races will be happening concurrently all weekend at the Jingle Cross venue.”

The non-profit event benefits the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. In addition to the C1 and C2 professional cyclocross races, Jingle Cross also offers three days of amateur racing. This year, the weekend will feature robust junior programming, including the Junior Devo Cup and a team competition to determine the best junior’s team in North America.

“Despite everything going on in the world, we are excited about the 2020 edition of Jingle Cross and hope that it gives people motivation and something to look forward to,” Meehan said.

Registration for the amateur races will open on July 1, 2020.