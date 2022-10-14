Jennifer Valente wins gold medal in omnium at UCI Track World Championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Reigning Olympic omnium champion Jennifer Valente added another gold medal in the same discipline on Friday at the UCI Track World Championships.

The American beat Maike van der Duin of the Netherlands by nine points and Maria Martins (Portugal) by 19 points in the four-race discipline that combines the scratch race, elimination race, points race, and tempo race.

“This was a really big goal for me personally and I had my whole team behind me supporting me for a long time to achieve this,” she said. “So to have a lot of them here tonight is really special.”

It’s the first world title in Omnium for the 27-year-old as well as the first gold medal for the United States at the 2022 world championships. She has previously won four world titles in the team pursuit.