VeloNews News
News

Jennifer Valente takes early lead in UCI Track Champions League

Valente takes overall lead in debut while Lily Williams is tied for second after opening round.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Olympic champion Jennifer Valente powered to an early lead in the women’s endurance category in the opening round of the UCI Track Champions League.

Valente joins Harrie Lavreysen (NED), Shanne Braspennincx (NED), and Mark Stewart (GBR) to wear the leader’s jerseys in each respective category in sprint and endurance.

A key race was the elimination, when Valente and Lily Williams (USA) led Maggie Coles-Lyster (CAN) and Anita Stenberg (NOR) led going into the finale. Of the four, Coles-Lyster and Williams were the first to go, setting up a showdown between Stenberg and Valente, with Valente finishing second.

Also read:

Valente scored enough points across the weekend to take the first-round lead in the endurance category with 32 points. She was third in the scratch race and second in the elimination race.

Williams is tied with three others for second with 24 points, and Katie Archibald (GBR), who won the scratch race but did not score points in the elimination, is third with 20 points.

In men’s competition in endurance, defending overall champion Gavin Hoover could only muster 15th in the scratch race, but the American star bounced back in the elimination with second.


Upcoming rounds:

Round 2: Saturday 19 November, 19:00 CET, Berlin / Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Round 3: Saturday 26 November, 19:00 CET, St-Quentin-En-Yvelines / Velodrome National de St-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Round 4: Friday 2 December, 20:00 CET, London / Lee Valley VeloPark, UK

Round 5: Saturday 3 December, 20:00 CET, London / Lee Valley VeloPark, UK

The 2022 UCI Track Champions League opened Saturday in Mallorca. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

