Jason Osborne solos to win in 2020 UCI cycling esports world championships

Jason Osborne (GER) rode off the front of an elite group that included WorldTour riders to take the rainbow stripes of the world champion.

“I do know how to hurt myself a lot, and obviously Zwift is not really comparable with the outside cycling. Here is so much more going on. It’s the experience that wins in Zwift. The guys who know how to race it. Obviously I took that strength from rowing to cycling today and it worked really well,” Osborne said.

Anders Foldager (DEN) finished in second at 00:1.74, and then Nicklas Pedersen (DEN) was third at 00:2:09.

Full report to follow.