James Piccoli raises $16,000 for health workers with Everesting Challenge

Canadian rider James Piccoli has raised over $16,000 for coronavirus health workers with a 320-kilometer, 13,000-meter Everesting Challenge.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider rode through Saturday for over 14 hours, completing reps of Camilien Houde avenue, a short climb in the center of Montreal. Piccoli rode to raise donations for masks and sanitary supplies for Montreal facilities on the front line of the battle against coronavirus.

The 28-year-old had set out to ride the climb as many times as possible in 12 hours, mimicking the 12+ hour shifts of health workers. The effort would also see him complete the ‘Everesting Challenge’ of riding 8,848m ascent in one ride.

“It will be a long day in the saddle for me but our nurses and doctors do this every day for us,” Piccoli had said in a post on his team’s website before the event.

Picolli’s ride may have wound up being two hours longer than planned, at 14 and a half hours, but in so doing, he smashed his fundraising target of $6,000. As of Monday morning, donations had amounted to over $16,000. He thanked those that donated, rode with him, and cheered him on with his posts on Strava and Instagram.

“Yesterday was genuinely a day that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Piccoli wrote. “Healthcare workers of the world: YOU are the real inspiration. Thank you for your hard work in the shadows and it was an honor to pay homage to you yesterday.”

Geraint Thomas completed a similar challenge last month, completing three back-to-back 12-hour Zwift rides to raise money for the U.K. health system.