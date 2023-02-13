Italy beats back Great Britain in preview of Paris Olympic Games in team pursuit

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Italy beat back Great Britain last week in track cycling a preview of men’s team pursuit in a telling test ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The defending Olympic gold medalists were faster than longtime team pursuit specialists Team GB in the finals of the five-day Track European Championships that wrapped up Sunday in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Italy came with Jonathan Milan, Francesco Lamon, and Filippo Ganna from the Tokyo gold-medal-winning team, and edged Team GB by more than a second to win the European title.

Also read:

The men’s Team GB team pursuit squad is in a rebuilding process and didn’t bring its top hitters to the race, with Oliver Wood and Ethan Vernon racing from the 2020 Olympic team that missed the medals with fourth in Tokyo.

The result sets a marker in the event for Paris going into the 2024 Olympic Games in less than 18 months away.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉 Great Britain finished SECOND in the medal table at the European Track Cycling Championships! pic.twitter.com/xXiYx3SEnk — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 13, 2023

Team GB won the women’s team pursuit, anchored by Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Neah Evans, Elinor Barker, and Katie Archibald, who also won the omnium.

Great Britain finished second overall on the medals table in a sign that the team will be a factor in the Olympics across all events in Paris next season.

The five-day event also served as qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Following Sunday’s final events, Germany was on top of the final medals table, winning 13 medals out of the 44 on offer, including seven golds, one silver and five bronze, ahead of Great Britain (4, 6, 2) and the Netherlands (4, 1, 5).

The Netherlands and Germany were the leading nations in the sprint races, both in the women’s and men’s, winning all the titles available.

During Sunday’s final day of competition, Archibald and Barker from Great Britain won the Madison, a speciality in which the Germans Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt repeated their success at Munich 2022.

The next edition of the European Track Championships are scheduled for Apeldoorn, Netherlands, from 14 to 18 February 2024.