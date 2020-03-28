Israel Start-Up Nation host Zwift ride to help help supply medical masks

'Team ISN Medical Aid Ride' to take place Sunday, with one mask pledged to hospitals for every rider that joins the event.

Israel Start-Up Nation is to lead a Zwift ride to help supply N95 masks to medical teams fighting coronavirus.

The first in a series of rides on virtual training platform Zwift will take place Sunday, and be led by Andre Greipel, Dan Martin and other members of the team. For every rider that joins the event, team co-owner Dr. Kevin Ham has pledged to ship and donate the protective gear to hospitals in need.

Dr. Ham is a Canadian entrepreneur, medical Doctor and philanthropist. A release from the Israeli team, Friday, stated that Ham will ship and donate masks in the name of every person that will join the team in those rides.

Israel Start-Up Nation has already organized one virtual ride since global lockdowns began to emphasize the ‘stay home’ message. “Now we want to move further and highlight the need to help the medical ‘troops’ on the corona war front line,” Dr Ham said. “I pledge that for everyone that will take part in those rides – we will deliver masks to hospitals.”

“By staying at home and training indoors we are making our small contribution to this fight, and with this incredible gesture by Kevin, we can make it even more meaningful,” Irishman Dan Martin said. “I hope to see as many of you join us on Sunday, so that this donation can make a huge difference to the frontline staff risking their lives to save others.”

The ‘Team ISN Medical Aid Ride’ will take place Sunday, March 29, at 3PM CET.