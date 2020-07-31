Irishman takes Everesting record from Alberto Contador

Everest is there to be conquered, and former elite cyclist Ronan Mc Laughlin did just that Thursday.

The Irishman bettered Alberto Contador’s record Everesting time by over 20 minutes, climbing 8,848m in seven hours, four minutes, forty one seconds yesterday afternoon. Mc Laughlin, 33, rode 62.5 repeats of the 800 meter, 14 percent Mamore climb near the northwest coast of Ireland.

Mc Laughlin, who rode with Continental level An Post – Chain Reaction team to 2013 and has represented Ireland in the world championships, took the challenge to a new level, stripping his bike of bottle cages, cutting down the bars, and riding on only a single chain ring in a bid to strip all weight possible.

Mc Laughlin’s stripped-back Everesting bike. Photo: Ronan Mc Laughlin / Strava

Andy van Bergen, founder of the Hells 500 group that oversees the Everesting challenge, commented on Mc Laughlin’s Strava file Thursday, confirming that a new record had been set.

“A massive congratulations – your planning, bike prep, and prior knowledge have clearly paid off,” van Bergen said. “This is indeed a new Everesting record of 07:04:41 in the www.eveeresting.cc hall of fame. Outstanding doesn’t quite cut it…!”

Mc Laughlin had previously set the Irish Everesting record earlier this month, setting a fifth-fastest time globally. The Mamore climb Mc Laughlin rode Thursday was the same which he also used during his previous attempt. Mc Laughlin revealed on Instagram before the challenge that the eye-watering ascent was an old favorite, and one that he’d been riding since childhood.

“I’ve picked the iconic Mamore Gap because when I first started cycling I used to ride to the base of the gap, strip as much weight off my bike as I could in the form of bottles, saddles bags, anything that I didn’t need and then attempt to summit the climb just once. It took me months of training to achieve this. Tomorrow I plan to ride the notoriously steep climb not once but nearly 63 times.”

Mc Laughlin rose to raise money for the Community Rescue Service charity, a search and rescue organization operated by volunteers. He’s hoping to raise £8,848 ($11,600USD), and you can donate here.

You can check out the full details of the ride on Mc Laughlin’s Strava, here.