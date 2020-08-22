Inge van der Heijden tests positive for coronavirus

Dutchwoman Inge van der Heijden has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

The Team-777 rider was due to race the Dutch national road race championships Saturday but has withdrawn from the competition, alongside teammates Yara Kastelijn and Aniek van Alphen. Van der Heijden had ridden with the pair earlier in the week and so they have withdrawn as a precaution.

Van der Heijden, 21, is reported by Het Nieuwsblad as being without symptoms.

Team-777 sport director Camiel van den Bergh was also present in a support car on the trio’s recon ride of the route to be used Saturday and so will also not be attending the race. The four are all isolating and due to undergo further testing.

The 21-year-old recently transfered from CCC-Liv and was one of a strong start sheet for the hotly-contest women’s road race, which also includes Annmiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv).

Van der Heijden is best known for her ‘cross palmarès, having won the U23 world title in 2019, and is the current U23 national champion.

The news comes just the day after North American rider Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was found to be positive for COVID following a pre-race test ahead of the Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France. The 30-year-old described himself as asymptomatic in an interview with VeloNews Friday. Earlier this week, Hugo Houle (Astana) also tested positive for the virus.