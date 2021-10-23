Ian Garrison joins L39ion of Los Angeles

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Ian Garrison has joined L39ion of Los Angeles.

Garrison moves to the U.S.-based L39ion of Los Angeles after two years riding with WorldTour team Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

The 23-year-old joined the Belgian Quick-Step team after a three-year spell with Hagens Berman Axeon, where he won the American national time trial title and placed second in the U23 worlds ITT.

“I’m super excited to be joining L39ion next year,” Garrison said. “I’m welcoming a move back to the States after two years in Europe and looking forward to getting a fresh lease on cycling.”

Garrison confirmed that he would be leaving Deceuninck-Quick-Step in a short Twitter post last week.

“I would like to thank Deceuninck-Quick-Step for everything,” he wrote. “I enjoyed my time with ‘the Wolfpack.’”

The Georgian racer made his grand tour debut with Quick-Step in 2020, racing the late-season Vuelta a España. Garrison also rode to a standout third place in the final stage of the Tour de la Provence last year. He has however seen less action in 2021, and did not get a grand tour start.

Garrison explained that a long friendship with L39ion rider Ty Magner opened the door to a return to the U.S., where he will be part of an altogether different dynamic and race program.

L39ion of Los Angeles and its co-founders Justin and Cory Williams aims to eliminate boundaries and promote diversity in racing, sending its male and female racers to all formats of race, from critériums to cyclocross.

Garrison will initially focus on stage races as he brings his WorldTour experience to the continental team, but is likely to feature through the squad’s activities.

“I’m really excited about the outreach programs – I want to do anything I can to get involved with it and I’m stoked to give back to communities through cycling,” he said.

L39ion of Los Angeles has also recently created the Into the Lion’s Den crit series in partnership with SRAM, with the inaugural race blasting off October 30. Pro men and women have been invited to race for the whopping $100,000 purse, which is evenly split across the fields.