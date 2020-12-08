How to watch the UCI esports world championships

The inaugural UCI esports world championships are set to go off on Wednesday, December 9.

You can stream the events from Zwift’s YouTube channel,on Zwift Facebook Live, and also on FloSports.

The men’s race starts at 8:45 a.m. EST and the women’s race starts at 9:45 a.m. EST.

Some of the best male and female cyclists in the world — Olympic champions, world champions, and indoor specialists alike — will be racing for €8,000 as well as both a digital and real-world rainbow jersey. Second place earns €4,000, and third place will take home €2,000.

Highlighting the men’s field is breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), who earlier this year was flagged by a Zwift algorithm — and his effort neutralized — for producing such high watts. His Belgian teammate and current world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) will be lining up alongside him. World top-ranked Zwift rider Holden Comeau (Saris+The Pros Closet), an indoor specialist with no WorldTour experience, will be one of eight representing the United States, alongside Tyler and Cory Williams. Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers), representing Great Britain, has also proven to be a strong Zwift contender when he’s not winning cyclocross or road races.

The women’s field will see a three-woman Dutch squad consisting of current road world champion and defending Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), former world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), and current world omnium champion Kirsten Wild (Team Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling) line up against Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling) from Germany, Elinor Barker (Team GB) a five-time world champion on the track, and a nine-woman strong squad from Team USA that includes Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally Cycling), and Christie Tracy (Panaracer/Factor p/b Bicycle X-Change). South African Ashleigh Moolman Pasio should not be overlooked as a serious contender.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions imposed, racers will not be assembling in a stadium shoulder-to-shoulder to race. Instead, all competitors will be using a Tacx Neo 2 trainer, and racing from the comfort of their own home or current training location.