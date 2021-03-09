How to watch the Tirreno-Adriatico in North America

The 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico just might have the best start list of any race in 2021 with Tadej Pogačar, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Thibaut Pinot, Nairo Quintana, Simon Yates, Dan Martin, Vincenzo Nibali, and João Almeida all lining up for the “Race of Two Seas.”

And if these talented riders are not enough to move you to watch the race live, what about Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Filippo Ganna?

If you live in North America and want to keep tabs on this race in real-time, you can tune into GCN+.

Stage 1: Wednesday, March 10, from 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 2: Thursday, March 11, from 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 3: Friday, March 12, from 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 4: Saturday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 5: Sunday, March 14, from 8:30 a.m. EST

Stage 6: Monday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. EST

Stage 7: Tuesday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. EST

Global Cycling Network Plus subscribers can view the most current schedule as well as access the live streams directly from the GCN+ website, or use the mobile app to follow along.