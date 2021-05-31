How the North American riders fared in the Giro d’Italia

Joe Dombrowski won a stage early to set the tone for the North American contingent at the Giro d’Italia.

Five North Americans started the Giro on May 6 in Torino – four U.S. riders and one Canadian — and four finished Sunday in Torino. Dombrowski, who joined the elite club of US stage-winners at the Giro, crashed out the next day on his birthday.

So how did they fare? Here’s a quick look at the fantastic five:

Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) — DNS S5

Joe Dombrowski lived the highs and lows that stage racing can provide all within 24 hours. His victory on stage 4 made him just one of 11 U.S. riders who have won stages at the Giro.

A day later – on his birthday no less – Dombrowski was caught up in a nasty, late-race crash that also took out Mikel Landa. Dombrowski managed to finish the stage, but did not start the next day due to a minor concussion.

Also read: Q&A Joe Dombrowski after joining club of Giro US stage-winners

Already recovered, Dombrowski resumed racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he hopes to put his top form to good use. Off contract in 2021, Dombrowski will be hoping sport directors and managers took notice of his big Giro results.

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) — 115th overall

The lone Canadian, Antoine Duchesne finished his fourth career grand tour, and his first since 2018. A series of mishaps and health issues meant he kept missing grand tour dates.

Now healthy, the wine and food aficionado helped his teammates, including Attila Valter, who wore pink in the first part of the Giro and finished strong in 14th.

Also read: A love of fine wine and food, and Giro unsung hero

Duchesne, who has a contract for 2022 already, is slated to race the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge next month.

We continue our Giro d'Italia unsung heroes series today with Canadian rider Antoine Duchesne. The Groupama-FDJ rider tells us about his love of wine, agriculture and food. #Giro #Giro104 https://t.co/updqKeElQ3 — VeloNews (@velonews) May 24, 2021

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) — 98th overall

The lone grand tour rookie among the lot, Matteo Jorgenson powered through a challenging Giro. The sophomore WorldTour rider provided key help to Marc Soler before the Spanish rider pulled out.

After that, the singular goal was finishing in Milano. Everyone knows that putting a full grand tour in your legs only makes you stronger.

Under contract from 2023, the 21-year-old will take a well-deserved break following a busy spring before regrouping for new goals later in the season.

The 2021 🇮🇹 #Giro is in the 📚 for us 👌 Terminaron sin percances los 7 Movistar Team en Milán, con @MatteoJorg como mejor clasificado 'azul' en una CRI que comanda Filippo Ganna (IGD). Carrera dura por las circunstancias, pero donde no ha faltado corazón de nuestros chicos 👊 pic.twitter.com/FYp4rRYhzz — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 30, 2021

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) — 84th overall

Once a grand tour leader, Tejay van Garderen is now a top helper and road captain for EF Education-Nippo. Van Garderen provided steady support for Hugh Carthy, who ended up eighth overall.

EF Education-Nippo tried to blow up the race a few times, with van Garderen taking big digs. A Giro stage-winner in 2017, van Garderen did his work most days and sat up.

Up for contract at the end of 2021, there are no more confirmed races on his program.

Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) — 41st overall

The top US GC finisher at the Giro for the second year in a row, Larry Warbasse was hoping to trade a strong GC — he was 17th overall in 2020 — for a stage victory.

Warbasse fought hard to get into breakaways, and made it into a big move in Friday’s mountain stage, but with the pink jersey still in play, the top riders poured on the watts, and reeled in the breakaway.

Warbasse, who provided VeloNews diaries throughout the Giro and under contract through 2022, races again at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge next month.