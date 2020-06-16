Hinault adds muscle to save Mavic

News that Mavic has been put under judicial reorganization has sent shock waves throughout the cycling industry in May. But now five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault has joined a group of businessmen and lawyers committed to saving the brand known for its top-end racing wheels and the distinctive yellow neutral support service vehicles employed at races through the year.

“Now it’s my turn to try and help out the men and women of Mavic at a moment where their company is struggling,” Hinault told L’Equipe Monday. “It is simply the best way to pay them back for all of their support over the years.”

French business lawyer Didier Poulmaire initiated the effort to take over the brand in May, along with banker Ronan Le Moal. Poulmaire, who has worked with French swimmer Laure Manaudou and played an active role in the sale of the l’Olympique de Marseille football team to American millionaire Frank McCourt, is an active triathlete and faithful fan of the brand.

“I’m really happy to come help out a French project to save Mavic,” Hinault said. “They accompanied me throughout my career and are inseparable with bicycle racing.”

While the deadline for all proposals by financial candidates interested in taking over the company was originally set for June 2nd, the Lyon business court has pushed back the deadline until this Friday, June 11.