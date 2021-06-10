Here’s what they said after being named to U.S. Olympic squad for road, mountain bike, track, BMX cycling

USA Cycling announced Thursday the riders named to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

For some, this is their first appearance at the quadrennial event, while others have raced for the rings several times during their career, and have even taken gold.

Some of the athletes took to social media to share their excitement about being named to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Maddie Godby (Louisville, CO)

Women’s track

“Thank you to my village who has helped get me to this point- it has been an immense undertaking to overcome the challenges of the last year and even Olympic quad, but we did it and I’m so grateful. ”

Megan Jastab (Apple Valley, CA; Team DSM)

Women’s team pursuit, women’s madison

“I’m going to the OlympicsParty popper!! I can’t believe it! It is a dream come true and I can’t wait to represent TeamUSA in Tokyo! ”

Lawson Craddock (Houston, TX; EF Education-Nippo)

Men’s road race, men’s time trial

“A dream come true. I’m going to be an Olympian!!”

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, CA; Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)

Men’s track

“To finally announce that I am a member of the @teamusa Olympic Team for @tokyo2020 is a feeling of relief that’s hard to describe.”

Chloe Woodruff (Tucson, AZ; Stanz-Pivot)

Women’s mountain bike

“Tokyo-bound! It’s humbling and an immense honor to be selected to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics”

Connor Fields (Henderson, NV; Chase Bicycles/ Monster Energy)

Men’s BMX racing (defending Olympic gold medalist)

“Humbled, proud, and honored to be officially named to my 3rd consecutive Team USA Olympic team.”

Emma White (Duanesburg, NY; Rally Cycling)

Women’s track

“The wait is over. I am an Olympian!”

Payton Ridenour (Pottstown, PA; Mongoose Bicycles)

Women’s BMX

“Making the U.S. Olympic team has always been one of my biggest goals, and to achieve this in my first year as a professional is an indescribable feeling. The journey is only just beginning! Let’s go!!!”

Christopher Blevins (Durango, CO; Trinity Racing)

Men’s mountain bike

“Officially Tokyo bound! If someone told 5 year BMXer me that bike racing would take him all the way to the Olympics, he probably would’ve only thought of how much fun it’d be along the way.”

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, CA; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Women’s mountain bike

“Officially Tokyo bound! 🇯🇵✨ While I’ve known this moment was coming, it is incredibly special to finally announce that I’ve made my first Olympic team.”

Adrian Hegyvary (Seattle, WA)

Men’s track

“Never give up. Never.”

Haley Batten (Park City, UT; Trinity Racing)

Women’s mountain bike

“Tokyo Olympic Games 💫 I’m thrilled to join @christopherblevs @kateplusfate and @chloewoodruff on the USA Cycling Olympic Mountain Bike Team.”