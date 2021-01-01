GreenEdge Cycling becomes Team BikeExchange for 2021

GreenEdge Cycling takes on a new name and identity for 2021.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be known as Team BikeExchange this coming season and will ride with an updated white black and green livery.

The team formerly known as Mitchelton-Scott confirmed Friday that longtime partner BikeExchange would be stepping up as naming rights sponsor heading into the new year.

“With a challenging 2020 behind us, GreenEdge Cycling is pleased to announce our new Team BikeExchange identity and brand for the 2021 season,” said team chairman Darach McQuaid. “GreenEdge Cycling has enjoyed tremendous success at the highest level of cycling over the last decade. In 2021, with BikeExchange as our new naming partner sponsor, we head into our 10th season full of ambition and hungry for more success.”

Photo: Team BikeExchange

BikeExchange has been a partner of the team since 2015 and was previously a title backer of the organization’s Chinese continental team. The Australian online marketplace serves as a platform “to bring together millions of buyers and sellers around the world for cycling purchases.”

“BikeExchange has always been proud of the long partnership with GreenEdge over the journey of the team,” said BikeExchange CEO Mark Watkin. “The Team tackled the challenging environment and the changed calendar of racing in 2020 with some standout results across both the Men’s and Women’s Teams. We are looking forward to supporting and seeing Team BikeExchange succeed in 2021.”

The team will be riding Bianchi bikes for the coming season after racing on Scott bicycles since 2012.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have seen several high-profile signings and rider departures in recent months.

The men’s team brings back Michael Matthews after the Aussie also rode with the team from 2013 through 2016, but will lose central figures Adam Yates and Daryl Impey. The women’s team has signed Teniel Campbell for 2021, but will be without former world champ Annemiek van Vleuten, who moves to Team Movistar.