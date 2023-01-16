Watch: The Gift of Gravel

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

For San Francisco Bay Area cyclist Nehemiah Brown, the Grasshopper Adventure Series events have always a place for him to ride hard, explore beautiful new places close to home, and meet new people.

They have not necessarily been a place for him to see other riders of color.

But Brown, 41, saw opportunity in that. So did Miguel Crawford, the founder of the Grasshopper Adventure Series.

This year, Brown is working to increase representation at the NorCal mixed terrain races by offering scholarships for Black and brown riders to the series’ five races. He’s been meeting with cyclists and riding groups in San Francisco and the East Bay to talk about the events, off-road riding, and to ultimately play a part in giving others ‘the gift of gravel.’