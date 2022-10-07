Watch: Meg Fisher in High Road

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Meg Fisher is a decorated athlete who has won World Championship titles and Paralympic medals. She’s also an advocate for para-cyclists in off-road racing and works with gravel event organizers to help them make their events more inclusive.

Jack Berry is a 14-year-old who lost part of his leg due to cancer. Like Fisher, he rides with a lower limb prosthesis and has aspirations to be a competitive cyclist.

High Road is the story of their friendship, and inspiration that goes in two directions.