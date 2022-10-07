Watch: Meg Fisher in High Road
The short film explores the friendship — and inspiration — between the decorated pro paracyclist and an aspiring new rider named Jack
Meg Fisher is a decorated athlete who has won World Championship titles and Paralympic medals. She’s also an advocate for para-cyclists in off-road racing and works with gravel event organizers to help them make their events more inclusive.
Jack Berry is a 14-year-old who lost part of his leg due to cancer. Like Fisher, he rides with a lower limb prosthesis and has aspirations to be a competitive cyclist.
High Road is the story of their friendship, and inspiration that goes in two directions.