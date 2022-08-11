Become a Member

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Watch: Brennan Wertz in Depth of Calm

Wertz is a rising gravel star and a favorite at this weekend's SBT GRVL

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Brennan Wertz is one of gravel’s most promising young riders.

The 25-year-old from Marin County, California is also a favorite at this weekend’s SBT GRVL race in Colorado.

In this short film from Scuderia Pinarello, Wertz talks about the power of home — how growing up in the folded hills and redwood forests of Marin County shaped him as a rider and person.

