Video: What it takes to win the Belgian Waffle Ride

After flatting out the front group last year, Alexey Vermeulen came back to the Belgian Waffle Ride California this year on a mission. In addition to the extensive specific training beforehand, the former WorldTour rider also spent time researching and recon’ing the new parts of the 2022 course, trying to control as many variables as he could.

Vermeulen and his video partner Avery Stumm have been documenting the gear and the racing of the Jukebox-Enve rider this season, including the first round of the Life Time Grand Prix at Sea Otter.

In this episode, Vermeulen shows his preparation, his meals, his gear, and his sense of humor in the days and hours before he lines up to win BWR California.

