Video: From the Field: BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer Recap

The inaugural five day stage race debuted in Canada in late September.

The BC Bike Race is an iconic mountain bike stage race in British Columbia, Canada. This year, its promoters added another event to the calendar — the BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer.

The event was threatened numerous times by COVID-related issues like border closures and group size limitations, but it was eventually held during the last week of September with an intimate field of about 100 racers.

For five days, intrepid gravel racers traversed the the Okanagan region of British Columbia on terrain ranging from smooth tarmac to iconic BC singletrack. Amity Rockwell won the overall women’s race, while Cory Wallace took the W for the men.

