Unbound Gravel racer struck and killed by driver near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kansas (VN) — A racer who was preparing to compete in the Unbound Gravel race was struck and killed by a driver on Friday evening.

According to a report by the Kansas state highway patrol, Gregory Bachman, 61, was killed by the driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Unbound media relations representatives confirmed that Bachman was in Emporia to compete in the race.

The incident occurred at an intersection of two gravel roads on the west side of town. Bachman was riding northbound on county road F when he approached the intersection with country road 190 The driver, who was headed westbound, struck Bachman in the intersection, before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

The truck was driven by Cory Smith, 52, of Emporia.

Bachman, who lives in Frisco, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Unbound media relations representatives released statement about the incident: “Race organizers at Unbound Gravel extend our deepest condolences to Gregory’s family.”

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to VeloNews.com for updates.