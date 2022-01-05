Unbound Gravel lottery opens January 5, closes January 18

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The lottery for the 16th annual Unbound Gravel opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

Interested participants have until January 18th to throw their hat in the ring for a coveted spot at the iconic Emporia, Kansas event. The lottery applies to the 350-, 200-, 100-, 50-, and 25-mile race distances. The high school race utilizes a different process. Riders selected to participate in the June 4th event will be notified on January 26th.

How to bypass the lottery

While the lottery is one way to gain entry into Unbound Gravel, the race organizers offer other ways to qualify. Athletes who participate in one of Unbound’s spring training camps are guaranteed a spot, as are those who sign up for the event’s coaching package. Interested participants can also team up with one of the event’s charity partners for a guaranteed spot.

Consideration will be given to multi-time Unbound Gravel 200 finishers nearing ‘1,000 Mile Club’ status. Additionally, Life Time members who have held a digital or in-club membership for at least 12 months (as of November 24, 2021) are eligible for early entry into the 200- or 100-mile event lotteries for the 2022 or 2023 events.

Entry fees for 2022 Unbound Gravel :

XL – $200

– $200 200mi – $270

– $270 100 – $160

– $160 50 – $50

– $50 25 – $35

– $35 High school race – $40

Deferrals and refunds

If a participant cannot attend the race, he or she can defer into the following year’s event and repay 100 percent of the entry fee at the time of registration. There is no deferral fee. No refunds or transfers are allowed.

In the case of event cancelation due to a natural disaster or pandemic, participants have two options: They may select guaranteed entry into the following year’s event at no additional cost. Or, they may opt for a refund per the following schedule:

90+ days out – 70 percent refund

60-89 days out – 50 percent refund

30-59 days out – 40 percent refund

This year, Unbound Gravel race is part of the recently debuted Life Time Grand Prix race series. The Life Time Grand Prix will challenge 60 elite riders to a series of six mountain bike and gravel events with a total prize purse of $250,000.