Unbound Gravel courses adjusted due to flooding

Heavy flooding forced organizers at Unbound Gravel to modify the courses for both the XL (350 miles) and 200-mile events.

The news was announced late Thursday evening with the organizers taking to Instagram with the news and a short video of key sections that have been deemed impassable.

Competitors for both the 200 and the XL were notified of the course changes via email. The main change is that riders will now head east out of Eureka rather than south.

“We have an IMPORTANT UPDATE on the 200 and XL courses! Due to some heavy rain and river flooding, certain parts of the XL and 200 courses are impassable. Don’t worry- we’re working with local emergency services and still keeping plenty of your favorite water crossings. We’re just taking out the UNSAFE ones,” read the statement.

“There are a few minor changes on both, but the main change will be heading EAST out of Eureka instead of SOUTH. Please check your emails ASAP and make sure you RE-DOWNLOAD the course maps! We know it’s not ideal to change the course this close to race day — but hey, that’s gravel! And it’s why we love it.”

Peter Stetina, one of the leading competitors for the men’s 200 event, took to Instagram to share his photos after a recent recon of the course. His photos showed both recent rain and the areas hit by flooding.

