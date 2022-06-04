Unbound Gravel 200: Sofia Gomez Villafañe storms to the win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe was in a league of her own as she powered to victory in the women’s Unbound Gravel 200 after leading from the front throughout much of the race in.

Lauren De Crescenzo came into the race as the defending champion but after losing ground to Villafañe in the early stages she was always chasing the front of the race – often alone through the mud and rain. At one point De Crescenzo was over eight minutes down on Villafañe and sitting in third place on the course but she battled back and began to come into her own in the second half of the race.

However, Villafañe was in unstoppable form, using her expert mountain bike skills through some of the heavy mud sections and even taking to her feet at several points. She crashed through one of the mud sections too but held her nerve, and her power, to take the win on her first appearance at Unbound Gravel. The win continued Villafañe’s incredible start to the season with victories already achieved in Cape Epic and Rule of Three.

“I have such a good team of people around me but I was here to prove a point, that mountain bikers can go fast, and go long,” Villafañe said at the finish.

“It was funny because two weeks ago we raced Rule of Three and we went out that evening for ice cream and at the place there was this magic eight ball and I asked it ‘am I going to win Unbound?’ and the results said ‘it is certain’. So I was very excited, and I was going to be stoked to win a Life Time event but to come out with the overall lead, and Cape Epic.. it’s a true testament to the hard work that’s put in. I didn’t ride any gravel in the off-season and was training on my TT bars on the road, never trained for more than five hours, and so to put it together was really special.”

Also read: Unbound Gravel 200: Ivar Slik wins men’s race after epic four-rider sprint

Villafañe went clear of her rivals in the opening stages of the 200-mile race and quickly put the rest of the women’s field on the back foot. De Crescenzo found herself several minutes back with Heather Jackson in second place and ahead of the defending champion through the first half of the race. Sarah Max, Emily Joy Newsom, Paige Peters, Katie Kantzes, Melissa Rollins and Amber Neben were all fighting for the minor places as Villafañe built up a lead of over six minutes on Jackson with De Crescenzo a further minute back.

Unbound Gravel 200: Sofia Gomez Villafañe storms to the win (Photo: Will Tracey)

More to follow…