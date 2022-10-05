UCI-sanctioned gravel worlds will be broadcast live on Eurosport

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

In what’s already going to be an action-packed weekend, cycling fans will be able to see the UCI-sanctioned gravel worlds this weekend live on TV.

Eurosport and GCN+ commentator Daniel Lloyd revealed on social media Wednesday the late-hour addition to the broadcasters busy weekend.

“On top of Il Lombardia, Romandie and round 1 of the UCI CX World Cup this weekend on GCN+ & Eurosport, you’ll also be able to watch live coverage of the inaugural UCI Gravel World Champs (women’s Sat, men’s Sun) and Filippo Ganna’s hour record attempt on Sat evening,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lloyd added that the exact locations of where the races will be broadcast are still to be finalized, but he expected it to be available to all subscribers except in France and Scandinavia.

The UCI will also provide live streaming on its Youtube and Facebook channels.

The women race Saturday on a 140km course while the men race Sunday on a longer course at 194km in Italy’s Veneto region.

The history-rich routes start in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Vicenza, passes closely by the city of Padua, and finish at the medieval walled city of Cittadella.

The gravel worlds courses will be about three-quarters typical Italian white gravel sections – similar to those found in Strade Bianche – and cobbled sections. The remaining quarter will be made up of asphalt roads, officials said.

Due to the late hour in confirming the dates and some other reasons, several of gravels top pros are not traveling to Europe to compete in the inaugural event.

Several top European road pros have also decided to start, including Mathieu van der Poel, Greg Van Avermaet, Gianni Vermeersch, Zdenek Stybar, Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss.

Among top names for the elite women’s field include Lauren Stephens and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.