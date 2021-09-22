UCI-sanctioned gravel series, world championships will be contested in 2022

BRUGES, Belgium (VN) — It’s confirmed: the first UCI-sanctioned gravel world championships will be contested in 2022.

The booming discipline will see its UCI-sanctioned rainbow jersey and a new qualifying series.

No dates or details were revealed, but the UCI confirmed Wednesday it’s reaching into gravel.

Sources told VeloNews the first world championships likely will be contested in the United States.

“From next year, the UCI will organize – in collaboration with events organizer Golazo – a UCI Gravel World Series consisting of events enabling athletes to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships,” a press release stated.

“This discipline combines elements of road and mountain bike, and takes place mainly on unsealed roads (gravel, forest tracks, farm roads, cobbles, etc). Races in the UCI World Series will be mass participation events.”

Officials said more details about the series and world championships will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. It’s not yet clear how many races will be part of the series or in which countries the events will be contested.

The entry of the UCI, along with more detailed rules and anti-doping controls, could alter the face of top-level racing in the already-booming gravel scene.

Lappartient said in 2019 that the UCI was watching the booming gravel space with interest, and hinted a world championships could soon be in the works.

The COVID-19 pandemic put everything on pause, but with major gravel races back on the calendar in 2021 across the United States and beyond, the UCI said the time is right.

