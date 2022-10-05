UCI Gravel World Championships start lists revealed

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The UCI Gravel World Championships debuts this weekend in Veneto, Italy, and VeloNews has received a copy of the official start list.

On October 8-9, 48 women and 138 men from around the world will compete for the first world titles in the discipline. Amateur world championship titles will also be awarded.

Elite women, women’s age group, and men’s 50+ categories will race on Saturday, October 8 on a 140-kilometer course with 69 percent gravel and 700 meters of elevation gain.

On Sunday, elite men and under-49 age group categories race on the same route, with the addition of a 25-kilometer final circuit raced once by amateurs and twice by pros.

The USA will be represented by a strong squad of women who race gravel domestically, including EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s Emily Newsom and Lauren Stephens, as well as current Gravel Worlds champion Lauren De Crescenzo and her Cinch teammate Holly Matthews. Multi-discipline star and fan favorite Sarah Sturm rounds out Team USA.

American men Mat Stephens, David Van Orsdel, and Jacob Peterson are joined by late call-ups Griffin Easter and Andrew Lydic. Alex Howes, who was initially selected, is no longer attending the event.

Notable names from other disciplines in the women’s event include current XCO, XCC, and XCM world champion Pauline Ferrand Prévot, former short track world champ Sina Frei, and Unbound champ Sofia Gomez Villafañe, who will be racing for Argentina. WorldTour pros Tiffany Cromwell, and Letizia Borghesi and Barbara Guarischi will race for Australia and Italy, respectively; Trek-Segafredo has confirmed that Elisa Longo Borghini will not be racing.

As previously reported, Mathieu van der Poel is a headliner in the men’s elite race. Peter Sagan is now also confirmed. Other notable men include those who have competed on gravel in the U.S.: Australia’s Lachlan Morton and Freddy Ovett, South African Matt Beers, and Dutch riders Jasper Ockeloen and Unbound champ Ivar Slik.

Here are the full elite start lists:

Women Elites



1 Fariba Hashimi (Afghanistan)

2 Mary Aleper (Uganda)

3 Darcie Richards (Australia)

4 Tiffany Keep (South Africa)

5 Yoldoz Hashimi (Afghanistan)

6 Mika Söderström (Sweden)

7 Letizia Borghesi (Italy)

8 Madeleine Nutt (United Kingdom)

9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)

10 Sina Frei (Switzerland)

11 Maaike Coljé (Netherlands)

12 Chiara Teocchi (Italy)

13 Tessa Neefjes (Netherlands)

14 Catherine Colyn (South Africa)

15 Puck Moonen (Netherlands)

16 Svenja Betz (Germany)

17 Janine Schneider (Germany)

18 Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)

19 Danielle Shrosbree (United Kingdom)

20 Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy)

21 Lija Laizane (Latvia)

22 Marta Romeu (Spain)

23 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)

24 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

25 Jade Treffeisen (Germany)

26 Emma Porter (Ireland)

27 Barbara Guarischi (Italy)

28 Lauren Decrescenzo (USA)

29 Sarah Sturm (USA)

30 Annabel Fisher (United Kingdom)

31 Holly Mathews (USA)

32 Hayley Simmonds (United Kingdom)

33 Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)

34 Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)

35 Laura Martin Perez (Spain)

36 Lauren Stephens (USA)

37 Carolin Schiff (Germany)

38 Eva Lechner (Italy)

39 Hanna Johansson (Sweden)

40 Fabienne Schaus (Luxembourg)

41 Anna Giesen (Germany)

42 Amanda Voss (Germany)

43 Emily Newsom (USA)

44 Rachel Neylan (Italy)

45 Pauline Sabin Teyssedre (France)

46 Carin Winell (Sweden)

47 Simona Mazzucotelli (Italy)

48 Sofia Gomez Villafrane (Argentina)

Men Elites

1 Eric Pedersen (Sweden)

2 Jordan Schleck Ssekanwangi (Uganda)

3 Andrew Lydic (USA)

4 Gleb Karpenko (Estonia)

5 Jelle-Wietse Jongedijk (Netherlands)

6 Mihael Štajnar (Slovenia)

7 Nils Brun (Switzerland)

8 Toby Perry (United Kingdom)

9 Tim Wollenberg (Germany)

10 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)

11 Marco Marzani (Italy)

12 Mathijs Loman (Netherlands)

13 Travis Barrett (South Africa)

14 Jon Knolle (Germany)

15 Rossouw Bekker (South Africa)

16 Marco Gazzola (Italy)

17 Marc Pritzen (South Africa)

18 Nik Čemažar (Slovenia)

19 Jacob Vaughan (United Kingdom)

20 Adam Blazevic (Australia)

21 Filippo Zana (Italy)

22 Per Christian Münstermann (Germany)

23 Sampo Malinen (Finland)

24 Travis Bramley (United Kingdom)

25 Luca Colnaghi (Italy)

26 Juri Zanotti (Italy)

27 Salim Kipkembo (Kenya)

28 Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)

29 Charles Kagimu (Uganda)

30 Yannis Voisard (Switzerland)

31 Alexis Roche (Ireland)

32 Luca Cibrario (Italy)

33 Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)

34 Luca Mozzato (Italy)

35 Samuele Zoccarato (Italy)

36 Enrico Zanoncello (Italy)

37 Raymund Buenaventura (Philippines)

38 Rasmus Gøtke (Denmark)

39 Moran Vermeulen (Austria)

40 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Denmark)

41 Felixjames Meo (New Zealand)

42 Adam Roberge (Canada)

43 Felix Ritzinger (Austria)

44 Max Larry (Luxembourg)

45 Ryan Christensen (New Zealand)

46 Matthew Bird (Australia)

47 Matthew Stamatis (South Africa)

48 Gert Kivistik (Estonia)

49 Richard Jansen (Netherlands)

50 Frederik Scheske (Germany)

51 Mattia Viel (Italy)

52 Henry Baird (Australia)

53 Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands)

54 Filippo Fiorelli (Italy)

55 Jacob Peterson (USA)

56 Xavier Jové Riart (Andorra)

57 Bram Rombouts (Belgium)

58 Rick Nobel (Netherlands)

59 Davide Ballerini (Italy)

60 Piotr Havik (Netherlands)

61 Dirk Nel South (Africa)

62 Thom Bonder (Netherlands)

63 Sebastian Schönberger (Austria)

64 Clément Fernandez (Belgium)

65 Freddy Ovett (Australia)

66 Jacob Langham (Australia)

67 Matthew Beers (South Africa)

68 Leonardo Basso (Italy)

69 Niels Verdijck (Belgium)

70 Ivar Slik (Netherlands)

71 Josep Termens (Spain)

72 Davide Gabburo (Italy)

73 Marko Pavlic (Slovenia)

74 Magnus Cort-Nielsen (Denmark)

75 Lilian Calmejane (France)

76 Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)

77 Carlos Verona (Spain)

78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)

79 Lawrence Naesen (Belgium)

80 Julien Trarieux (France)

81 Metheven Bond (United Kingdom)

82 Jan-Frederik Finoulst (Belgium)

83 Diederik Deelen (Netherlands)

84 Markus Auvinen (Finland)

85 Lachlan Morton (Australia)

86 Josemaria Sanchez (Ruiz Spain)

87 Griffin Easter (USA)

88 Hendrik Kruger (South Africa)

89 Sieben Devalckeneer (Belgium)

90 Nicholas Pettina (Italy)

91 Jonas Orset (Norway)

92 Mantas Staliunas (Lithuania)

93 Michael Mottram (United Kingdom)

94 Tao Quéméré (France)

95 Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands)

96 Richard Larsén (Sweden)

97 Bram Imming (Netherlands)

98 Robert Jenko (Slovenia)

99 Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

100 Pol Weisgerber L(uxembourg)

101 Tim Diederich (Luxembourg)

102 Nathan Haas (Australia)

103 Alois Falenta (France)

104 Olivier Leroy (France)

105 Thibault Sabatier (France)

106 Cristian Cominelli (Italy)

107 Sascha Weber (Germany)

108 Sacha Modolo (Italy)

109 Philipp Bützow (Luxembourg)

110 Daniel Federspiel (Austria)

111 Seppe Odeyn (Belgium)

112 Janosch Wintermantel (Germany)

113 Daniel Oss (Italy)

114 Sebastian Einsle (Luxembourg)

115 Alessandro (Demarchi Italy)

116 Paul Voss (Germany)

117 Wolfgang Brandl (Germany)

118 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)

119 Christian Kreuchler (Germany)

120 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

121 Rafael Visinelli (Italy)

122 David Van Orsdel (USA)

123 Sergio Mantecon Guetierrez (Spain)

124 Nicholas (Roche Ireland)

125 Thomas Bundgaard (Denmark)

126 Riccardo Chiarini (Italy)

127 Matthew Shepherd (Australia)

128 Francesco Failli (Italy)

129 Mat Stephens (USA)

130 Julen Zubero Aldekoa (Spain)

131 Alberto Losada Spain)

132 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spain)

133 Lubos Pelanek (Czech Republic)

134 Alban Lakata (Austria)

135 Antonio Ortiz Barranco (Spain)

136 Davide Rebellin (Italy)

137 Matthias Schnapka (Germany)

138 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Colombia)