TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race announced for August 2021

Next summer, the TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race will take place in British Columbia, August 23 – 26, 2021. The route will take riders on secluded gravel roads through the Canadian Rocky Mountains, traditional home to the Ktunaxa Nation Indigenous people.

The four-day stage race traverses Panorama Mountain Resort, Nipika Mountain Resort, The Village of Canal Flats, and the City of Fernie, B.C. while covering 233 miles and around 23,000 feet of climbing. For those not keen to race the entire event, two- and three-day formats are also available.

“We are excited to be coming back up to this area of B.C. after hosting the first TransRockies Challenge mountain bike stage race 20 years ago,” said Aaron McConnell, president of TransRockies. “As gravel continues to grow, we knew we had an opportunity to create an epic experience on some of the most beautiful and remote gravel roads in the world.”

Gravel road riding along the Bull River in B.C., Canada. Photo: Courtesy TransRockies Race Series

Like other events in the TransRockies Race Series portfolio, the TransRockies Gravel Royale is a full-service event. Race registration includes race entry, meal plan, tent camping, showers, and luggage transfer. Add-ons like mechanical support and massage are available at an additional cost.

Registration opens September 21, 2020 at 9am MDT with five phases of pricing, including discounted prices for the first 50 racers. Half of those entries are reserved for women.

The TransRockies Race Series operates ten events over 32 days annually in the western United States and Canada. Specializing in multi-day and endurance cycling and running events, TransRockies serves over 3,500 participants annually. The organization has operated over 200 days of stage racing since it was founded in 2002.