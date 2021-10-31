Tiffany Cromwell, Tanner Ward win Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

There was mud, singletrack, cyclocross barriers, and a bit of course confusion at the 110-mile Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas, which was won by Tokyo Olympian Tiffany Cromwell and Arkansas racer Tanner Ward.

Unlike many other gravel races, women and men race separately at the Belgian Waffle Ride events, of which this was the fourth and final of the year.

In the women’s race, Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports), and Hannah Shell (Cervélo-Kask-Shimano) went clear early coming out of Lawrence, Kansas.

After Cromwell’s pace distanced Snell, Oliveira forced her way off the front alone. And for a time, the three women time trialed separately over the rolling Kansas hills in the wind.

In addition to straightforward gravel roads, BWR Kansas also featured miles of singletrack, and a 6.5mi section dubbed the Snake Pit that covered part of a local cyclocross course, complete with two barriers, twisty off-camber sections and rocks aplenty.

Coming out of that section near the end, Cromwell caught and passed Oliveira.

Tanner Ward motored alone to the win of BWR Kansas after dropping his break mates in the ‘Snake Pit’ cyclocross sector.

Course arrows, or the GPX route?

Race organizers made a last-minute change to one section of the course, and announced at the start that riders should follow course markings like arrows instead of the GPX file that the race had distributed.

At that changed point of the course, the two leading women followed the arrows, but then did a U-turn when their computers beeped at them, saying they were off course. At this point, the lead media vehicle flagged them down and told them, no, the course arrows are correctly indicating the course, so they again U-turned and continued on.

At the same point a few minutes later, Shell followed the course on her Wahoo Elemnt Bolt. She saw a few male riders who were coming the other way, and eventually realized she needed to flip around. When she returned to the junction in question, fourth- and fifth-placed riders Sarah Flamm and Danielle Larson had arrived, and she pointed them to follow the arrows.

Larson finished third — but believed at the finish that she was fourth behind Flamm. Then, after Flamm arrived and explained that she had missed another turn when they were each riding alone, the women’s podium was solidified.

Roberge, Keller, Magee, Villafano follow GPX route

In the men’s race, a similar thing happened, but at the front of the race.

BWR Triple Crown winner Adam Roberge, who just won Big Sugar Gravel last weekend, came into Lawrence as the hands-down favorite.

At the changed point on the course, he and John Keller (Specialized), Jake Magee (Cervélo-Kask-Shimano), and Geno Villafano were leading the race. They consulted their computers, and followed the route.

Meanwhile, another quartet motored on, having followed the signs, also believing they were at the front of the race. That group of four contained Ward, Christopher Prendergast, Ethan Overson (Cinch), and Alex Hoehn (Wildlife Generation).

The ‘Snake Pit’ proved decisive. Ward entered the sector first, which began with a mowed and deeply saturated hillside, and quickly funneled into a mix of rocky singletrack and an actual cyclocross course.

Ward put in an effort, and pried open a gap. Pendergast chased alone behind, followed by Overson and Hoehn.

From there, open and often tailwind-buffeted gravel roads led to a final singletrack sector along the Kansas River, which was tight and windy but much smoother than the Snake Pit.

Pendergast put in a final dig in his chase to Ward — pulling to within a few bike lengths in the closing meters, but Ward held his advantage to the line, and celebrated his win.

Behind, Roberge rolled across the line in seventh, and the Canadian was not celebrating. He spoke with race promoter Michael Marckx, insisting that he won. Magee chimed in that Roberge was indeed the strongest out there, and that their quartet were simply following the route provided by the race on their computers.

Marckx told them that the course change was announced at the start, where racers where told to follow the arrows, not their computers.

Women’s BWR Kansas

Tiffany Cromwell, at 6:44:59.88 Flavia Oliveira, at 6:54:59.84 Danielle Larson, at 7:03:25.17

Men’s BWR Kansas