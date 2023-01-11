The Rad Dirt Fest added as ‘wildcard’ in the Life Time Grand Prix Series

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Rad Dirt Fest has been added as the ‘wildcard’ race in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

The Trinidad, Colorado event brings the total number of races in the Grand Prix to seven, with riders able to take their best five out of seven results for the overall standings.

Read also:

Life Time unveils details of 2023 Grand Prix series

Life Time Grand Prix announces 2023 athletes

In the series calendar, The Rad slots in on September 30 two weeks after Chequamegon on September 14 and three weeks before the season closer — and mandatory tie-breaker — Big Sugar Gravel on October 21.

The Rad debuted in 2021 in the small southeastern Colorado city of Trinidad, with John Keller and Lauren De Crescenzo winning the 165-mile Stubborn Dolores course of the inaugural event. Last year, Keller defended his win of the long course, and Emma Grant won the women’s race.

In 2023, the Stubborn Dolores course will shrink from 165 to 110 miles. Grand Prix athletes will race that distance, while 70 and 40-mile courses are also on offer.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix races

● April 22: 100K cross-country mountain bike race in the Fuego XL at the Life Time Sea

Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, California

● June 3: 200-mile Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia,

Kansas

● July 8: 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver,

Utah

● August 12: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado

● September 16: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin

● September 30: 110-mile The Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado

● October 21: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville,

Arkansas (this event is a mandatory tie breaker)