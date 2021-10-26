The Mid South and SBT GRVL team up to get juniors on gravel

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Watch out gravel riders, the next Stetina or Tetrick might be in your midst at next year’s Mid South or SBT GRVL.

The two marquee gravel races are teaming up to get the next generation on gravel. Both races are offering incentives to riders aged 18 and under. SBT GRVL will be allocating 200 guaranteed spots to juniors, at 50 percent off the normal price. The Mid South is also offering 50 percent off registration fees to juniors.

Junior riders can use their discounted entry on a route of their choice at either race; SBT GRVL offers four distances ranging from 37 to 144 miles, and The Mid South has two, 50, and 100 miles.

According to Amy Charity, director of SBT GRVL, the initiative for juniors has one sole purpose: “to get kids on dirt riding bikes and having fun.”

“This initiative isn’t just aimed at elite juniors,” Charity said. “We want to welcome and raise up the next generation of back-of-the-packers, the kids who simply want to have a good time out on a bike and see where two wheels can take them. This is about fun and experiencing gravel.”

As gravel grows, so does interest across all age groups. Giving young riders priority access to registration at two of the country’s most popular races will help a new generation experience what the buzz is about.

“The entire team at Mid South and District Bicycles is dedicated to as much inclusion and change possible at the start line of our event,” said The Mid South’s Bobby Wintle. “We are so excited to help encourage young riders to come here in March.”

Both The Mid South and SBT GRVL are switching to random selection registration formats this year, and for SBT GRVL juniors will be able to sign up with priority access before general registration opens.

As with all other participants in the Mid South, any racer over 12 years of age must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Junior registration details

● The Mid South registration: October 30-31 on BikeReg

● SBT GRVL registration: December 5 on the SBT GRVL website, or join the SBT GRVL Facebook Group for the latest news.