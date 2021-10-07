The Mid South and Gravel Worlds team up for ‘Double Double Championship’

Two independent gravel races have partnered to combine their own bike/run events into an overall competition called the Double Double Championships. Much like SBT GRVL and Leadville created LeadBoat, The Mid South and Gravel Worlds will combine the times of their bike and run events into a four-piece challenge.

The Mid South has had a run/bike event since 2017, with both races on the same weekend. Now Gravel Worlds will be adding a footrace called the Land Ho 50k Ultra Marathon sponsored by Fleet Feet.

Also read: Gravel racers, race directors react to UCI gravel worlds announcement

Gravel Worlds promoter Jason Strohbehn said in 2022 there will be a Gravel Worlds Double Championship that combines the time of the 50k run and the 150-mile Gravel Worlds bike race.

The Double Double Championships will combine the finish times from the four events. Anyone who signs up for both double events will automatically be entered.

Some brave souls race both the 50-kilometer run on Friday and the 103-mile gravel ride at The Mid South, Photo: 241 Photography

“Both Gravel Worlds and The Mid South have always strived to create challenges like no other,” said Bobby Wintler, promoter of The Mid South Promoter. “With over 250 miles or riding and 62 miles of running almost entirely on dirt and gravel roads, spread out over four days and with five months in between events, this challenge will most definitely be in a category of its own.”

Registration for The Mid South Double will open October 24, 2021 for returning participants, with the lottery for new participants opening October 30, 2021, at midsouthgravel.com. Registration for the Gravel Worlds Double opens November 6, 2021, at 8 a.m. at gravel-worlds.com.

“Ultimately we want this to be a sign of unity in the gravel family,” Strohbehn said. “Both The Mid South and Gravel Worlds were there at the beginning of gravel as we know it, and we’ve seen the signs of division and separation start to creep into the gravel scene. We want this partnership between two independent events to demonstrate a celebration of unity among the gravel family while also celebrating the incredible accomplishments of the individuals who will take on this challenge.”