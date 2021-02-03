The BC Bike Race launches Gravel Explorer event

The British Columbia Bike Race — the BCBR — added a new, five-day event for 2021: The Gravel Explorer.

Called the BCBR Gravel, the new event will take place in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, September 26 – October 1 (includes a registration day).

“Adding another event to our roster bookends BC’s riding season with a race in the early summer and now a race in the fall — we will add BCBR Gravel to our roster along with the BC Bike Race — the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience,’” said president of the BCBR, Dean Payne.

Taking some of the best features of the BCBR, the new Gravel Explorer will “aim to challenge the concept of what a gravel bike is capable of by situating it in a region loaded with varied terrain,” event hosts BCBR said in a statement Wednesday.

The BCBR Gravel will offer solo events for open men and open women, as well as 10-year age-banded categories from 30+ through 60+. A Two-person team category is also planned.

The event hosts will closely monitor the current COVID situation so that safety protocols and health regulations can be adhered to prior to and during the event.

Registration opens on Tuesday, February 9th at noon PST on the British Columbia Bike Race web site.

The BC Bike race is a seven-day mountain bike stage race in its 15th year and is currently on the calendar for July 4 – 10, 2021.