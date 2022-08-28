Sule Kangangi of Team Amani tragically dies at 33

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

On Sunday, August 28, Suleiman “Sule” Kangangi died as a result of injuries from a bike crash during the Vermont Overland gravel race. The professional cyclist from Eldoret, Kenya was 33 years old.

Kangangi was a member of the newly-formed Team Amani, a squad of off-road riders from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. He was the captain of the team, bringing with him a wealth of experience from racing on the road.

From 2016 – 2020, Kangangi raced for pro conti team Bike Aid. In 2017, he was third overall at the Tour du Rwanda.

However, Kangangi found new life breathed into his cycling career with the advent of the Migration Gravel Race, a four-day stage race that debuted in Kenya in 2021. The race brought international talent, like Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam, to compete with aspiring pros from East Africa on gravel in the Maasai Mara of Kenya.

Kangangi finished second overall in the inaugural race. In June, he won Evolution Gravel, the second stage race from the Amani Project to debut in East Africa.

In addition to furthering his own career as a gravel pro, Kangangi was dedicated to growing the sport within Kenya. He spearheaded the Migration Gravel Series, hosting events, clinics, and school events in and around Nairobi.

Kangangi had recently traveled to the U.S. with teammates Jordan Schleck and John Kariuki to compete at the Leadville Trail 100, SBT GRVL, Gravel Worlds, and Vermont Overland.

The entire team at VeloNews extends our condolences to Sule’s friends and family.