Sofia Gomez Villafañe clinches Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville win

Professional mountain biker Sofia Gomez Villafañe has just clinched her second 2021 gravel win.

The Clif Pro Team rider established a lead over the other top women 30 minutes into the 100-mile race.

Gomez Villafane and Oliveira at the start before going 1-2 in the race. Photo: Betsy Welch

Separation in the women’s race happened early, on a paved climb around mile 10. Gomez Villafañe established herself with a group of lead men and clung to it in order to distance herself from Oliveira who trailed in the following group. The separation proved enough for the band to snap, and the two groups stayed apart for the rest of the race.

Gomez Villafañe’s win in Asheville follows on the heels of her 9th place finish in at SBT GRVL last weekend. The Argentinian was elated that her first BWR race was just under 100 miles in distance.

“See these races don’t need to be that long,” she said, “we’re already suffering!”

BWR Asheville results (provisional)

Elite women