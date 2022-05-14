Scott Funston wins a mechanical-heavy Wild Horse Gravel

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Scott Funston (Blue) won the third Wild Horse Gravel from a front group of three in an event that included six-time Leadville winner Dave Wiens, world individual pursuit champion Ashton Lambie, and Olympic medalist Bobby Julich, among others.

Nick Gould (Mazda-Lauf) and Nate Maddox were second and third on a day that saw many a rider flat or drop their chain on a rough, backcountry course in western Colorado.

Although relatively short at 65 miles, Wild Horse Gravel featured 5,500 feet of climbing on a course that topped out at 8,200 feet. After a neutral start, racers wound up the pace from the small town of De Beque, Colorado, with Jake Magee (Vantage Freight) stringing out the group as soon as the race proper began.

Gould was aggressive early, taking a solo flyer with the chase taken up by Wiens and Lambie.

Within 10 miles of racing, the front group was down to about 10 riders.

Scott Funston, in Blue kit, in the starting chute. Nick Gould is behind Funston — apropos as he would be behind him at the finish as well. (Photo: Ben Delaney)

Magee would be one of many riders sidelined with a flat tire. Tony Olson (Rio Grande) broke a wheel, taking him out for the day. Chris Schroeder was one of a few riders on 1x bikes who would drop a chain, and be forced to stop and put it back on by hand.

A few collegiate riders from the nearby Colorado Mesa University made a strong showing, including Troy Fields.

As the course continued to climb and the road narrowed into the width of a two-track, Fields, Funston, and Gould found themselves alone off the front.

The stiffest climb of the day came about 15 miles from the finish, where the grade pitched to over 20 percent and forced many riders to walk.

Gould was able to drop Funston on this climb.

Fields would suffer bike trouble, though, which had him sitting down at the mechanic’s tent atop the course’s high point.

On the fast descent that followed, Funston caught Gould and the pair rode together, thinking that perhaps a two-up sprint at the race’s homebase of The High Lonesome Ranch would be how the winner would be determined.

Instead, yet another mechanical came into play. Gould dropped his chain. As others had multiple times in the race, Gould stopped and hopped off to put it back on. However, Gould had a chain guard on his bike, and he was unable to simply put the chain back on. Instead, out came his multitool to loosen the chain guard, and up the road for the win went Funston.

2022 Wild Horse Gravel